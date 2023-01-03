Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023.

Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has been great for them since the holiday season. Unfortunately, several are struggling to keep up with the demand due to staffing shortages.

“For us, the strongest we had was in March last year,” said Amy Bobinger.

Amy is the manager at the Rosalie Station Car Wash & Detail Center. She says she’s had to rely on the help of family to keep the business open.

“It came down to it was just my husband and myself working here,” she said. “That required us to work open to close, seven days a week.”

Amy and her husband have tried many methods to find new hires, from Facebook posts to even approaching people while they grocery shop. She says they’ve found people, but they don’t stay committed to the job.

“From May to this point, I have interviewed three or four people and the interview went great. One person showed up and didn’t show up for the next day. Another person didn’t show up until an hour later. You know, you can’t have that.”

Just up the road, there’s a similar staffing issue.

Dana Gibson has been a server at Lil’ Ray’s Seafood for eight years. She admits the last couple years, it’s been hard to find dedicated workers, but their turnover rate isn’t as high as other businesses.

“We’ve had a few turnovers here and there,” she said. “It is hard to find and keep people periodically. Fortunately, we have not had a lot of it because we don’t have a lot of turnover. We have had some struggles and have had to deal with them. It’s been kind of hard, but otherwise, we do pretty good.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.