WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023

Some say while sales are great, they are struggling to keep up with the demand.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023.

Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has been great for them since the holiday season. Unfortunately, several are struggling to keep up with the demand due to staffing shortages.

“For us, the strongest we had was in March last year,” said Amy Bobinger.

Amy is the manager at the Rosalie Station Car Wash & Detail Center. She says she’s had to rely on the help of family to keep the business open.

“It came down to it was just my husband and myself working here,” she said. “That required us to work open to close, seven days a week.”

Amy and her husband have tried many methods to find new hires, from Facebook posts to even approaching people while they grocery shop. She says they’ve found people, but they don’t stay committed to the job.

“From May to this point, I have interviewed three or four people and the interview went great. One person showed up and didn’t show up for the next day. Another person didn’t show up until an hour later. You know, you can’t have that.”

Just up the road, there’s a similar staffing issue.

Dana Gibson has been a server at Lil’ Ray’s Seafood for eight years. She admits the last couple years, it’s been hard to find dedicated workers, but their turnover rate isn’t as high as other businesses.

“We’ve had a few turnovers here and there,” she said. “It is hard to find and keep people periodically. Fortunately, we have not had a lot of it because we don’t have a lot of turnover. We have had some struggles and have had to deal with them. It’s been kind of hard, but otherwise, we do pretty good.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadian EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, was killed early Sunday (Jan. 1) when the ambulance he was...
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more...
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more...
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
Owner, David Macon, sits at the counter with customers during last week of business.
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
The countdown to 2023 is on. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paige Roberts...
Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County