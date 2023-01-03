Robin Roberts said she intends to marry longtime partner in 2023

NEW YORK (WLOX) - Wedding bells are on the horizon for Robin Roberts.

The Good Morning America co-host said she is saying yes to marriage in 2023 during an interview with author Gabby Bernstein.

Roberts also said she and her partner Amber Laign have discussed marriage previously but held off due to illness. The two have been together since 2005.

Roberts further confirmed the news in a Tuesday morning post where she referred to Laign as “my fiancé.”

