Road construction in Pascagoula causes major headache for one business owner

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people along Market Street in Pascagoula look at the construction as a sign of progress, but to some, it’s a sign of a major headache.

People like Tommy Chamberlain, the owner of Tommy’s Exquisite Detailing, says he is losing customers because of the dust from the ongoing road work.

“I want to bring my car down, but you have all that dust going on in front of your shop,” said Tommy Chamberlain. “Sometimes I think you’re closed because the doors are down. The doors are closed because I can’t afford to let all the dust in there for me to wash the cars. I’ve got only two bays here. So, while I got the doors open dust going to be flying in, so I got to shut the doors.”

Another problem is when he leaves the cars in the garage to give to the customers the next day.

“When I get up in the morning, the car is still full of dust. I got to rewash the car again for the customer,” said Chamberlain. “Say the customer doesn’t get here in 15 minutes, what you think is going to happen? I got more cars to work on. I got to pull that clean car out, and it’s going to get dusted. But I still got other customers I’ve got to take care of, and that car is already dusted before the customer get here.”

He said a problem like this should’ve been considered during the planning stages of the project.

“Someone should’ve considered my business a part of this contract, because there is no business on this street that’s going to suffer because no one else does details or car wash but me,” said Chamberlain. “I reached out to the workers and all they do is laugh and make jokes because I get upset because of the problems they are causing me, and they think it’s funny but it’s not funny to me at all.”

“Somebody reach out and talk to me. It’s causing me problems here. I’m really suffering, and people think it’s funny but it’s not funny. For me to sit here every day and double work myself with dust and everything else that’s going on with this project. I’ve been losing money ever since October on this project and it’s not right.”

WLOX reached out to Pascagoula city manager Michael Silverman, who said the road construction is expected to be done in mid-February.

