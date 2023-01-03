Pearl River CC women’s basketball enters second half of season with 10-0 record

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pearl River Community College Lady Wildcats capped off 2022 with a dominant 86-43 win over Gadsden State Community College (Ala.). Now, as they return to practice for the second half of the season, they hoist an undefeated 10-0 record for the first time under head coach Scotty Fletcher.

Fletcher first began coaching at PRCC eight years ago. He says during his time at the helm of the Lady Wildcats, he’s been building the program to where he wants it and has seen consistent growth year in and out.

With conference playing right around the corner, the reigning conference champs don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

”It’s a fun group to coach; we have a depth to our bench that contributes to us getting up and down,” said Fletcher. “We have a good defense and it’s a lot of hard work. It’s a tough league.”

“We play together and play for one another,” said sophomore center and Biloxi alum Marcavia Shavers. “We work hard and we have a want to to win.”

“I can’t be more excited. These are the games that matter,” said sophomore guard Halle Traylor. “These are the games you see the teams that have been working hard, and I feel like we’ve been working hard to be in these moments, so we’re really excited and ready for these games.

“All my teammates have been telling me that it’s about to get serious,” said freshman guard and Harrison Central alum Khyla Ragins. “[We’re] playing teams with familiar faces so I’m ready. It’s going to be hard but we’re going to be able to do it.”

PRCC tips off against against Calhoun Community College (Ala.) on Tuesday night; conference play begins Thursday when the Lady Wildcats travel to Decatur to face East Central Community College on Thursday.

For a full schedule, stats, ticket info and where to watch, visit prccathletics.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.