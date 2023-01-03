New start for Seaside Fitness through Ocean Springs Collective

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -While most of the business expansion in Ocean Springs is toward the east, there’s also some westward growth in the City of Discovery.

Progress continues on what’s called the Ocean Springs Collective just off Porter Avenue. Inside Phase One, it’s a new year and a new studio for Adrea Maxwell.

“I don’t think I could’ve picked a more perfect date to open. We opened yesterday, the first Monday of the year,” Maxwell said.

She’s moved her Seaside Fitness Studio from just off Government Street to this location.

“This is Phase One; it’s basically Seaside Fitness. Rain Residential, they’re the developers of this project, they’re going to be next door,” she said.

We’re also told there’s going to be an amphitheater, market and wine shop.

“It’s just going to be Ocean Springs moving down Porter Avenue to the west a little bit, towards the bridge, moving away from the central downtown a little bit and heading this way. It’s all really neat,” Maxwell added.

With this, she expands her studio to two floors. The overall direction for this area, especially with the Ocean Springs Collective, is going up.

“The feedback we got from a lot of our members yesterday is they really feel like they’re not in Mississippi, they feel like this is something in a bigger city. That’s the vibe we wanted. We wanted that local culture feel but also with some swankiness and posh, too,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.