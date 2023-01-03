WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Mike Ezell to be sworn in as newest Miss. representative; qualifying period for 2023 election begins

Former Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon.
Former Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Mississippi’s 2023 legislative session takes off Tuesday, Mike Ezell is set to be sworn in as Mississippi’s newest U.S. Representative; the qualifying period for other offices in the 2023 election also begins Tuesday.

Former Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon. Ezell defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in June’s runoff election and won the 4th district seat in November.

The Secretary of State announced Tuesday that candidates for other offices, such as statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices, can begin qualifying January 3.

Mississippians looking to run can access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide, which has information on legal qualifications required to seek and hold office.

The deadline for the qualifying period is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The schedule for 2023 election dates are as follows:

  • Primary Election Day - Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Primary Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • General/Special Election Day - Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • General/Special Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
The 2023 State Legislative Session opens on Tuesday. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tells us...
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann looks ahead to the 2023 State Legislative Session
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker