John Ledbetter sworn in as Jackson County’s interim sheriff

Tuesday, John Ledbetter was sworn in as Jackson County's interim sheriff after being appointed...
Tuesday, John Ledbetter was sworn in as Jackson County's interim sheriff after being appointed to the position by the county's Board of Supervisors.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County now has an interim sheriff. John Ledbetter was sworn in Tuesday morning after being appointed to the position by the county’s Board of Supervisors.

In his former role as chief deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Ledbetter has been running the day-to-day operations of the department since former sheriff and newly elected U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell stepped aside.

Ezell is expected to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressman after a new Speaker of the House is elected.

Ledbetter will lead the department until voters elect a new sheriff in November. Qualifying for that race and all other 2023 county and statewide races begins January 3. Candidates have until February 1 to decide if they’ll run.

Ledbetter has already been quite clear about wanting the job full time. Just before he was sworn in Tuesday morning, he submitted his paperwork to run for Jackson County sheriff in November.

