Gyms see influx of people after start of the new year

Personal trainers told us this is the time of year when they see an influx of clients.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As we start 2023, people are beginning to work on their New Year’s resolutions.

According to Statista, the most common resolution in the United States is to work out more. Personal trainer manager Cedric Antwine at Crunch Fitness in D’Iberville told WLOX that this is the time of year when they see an influx of clients and people checking into the gym.

“We sit down with every member that wants to sit down with our personal trainers or certified coaches. We put them through our Crunch Kickoff, which is where we go over their goals, what they desire the most, and a blueprint or customized road map to say, ‘Ok we have to be doing these things in order to reach our goals,’” Antwine said.

Jamila Ferguson spends her free time breaking a sweat at the gym. Her resolution list includes staying healthy and being consistent at the gym. She is doing that by working with a personal trainer.

“With a trainer, everything is good. He is pushing me to my limits. There are certain things I never thought I could do and now I’m doing it. Lifting these weights, believe me, I’m struggling, but I’m doing better,” Ferguson said.

Shawn Howze is a store manager at RNR Tire Express. Even though he runs a store, he makes sure he is available for the gym.

“When you are in the gym, you are constantly thinking. It wakes your body up and also wakes your mind up. It’s very important because if you are taking care of yourself, I’ve seen just in my own self, I’m an overall happier person,” Howze said.

Howze’s business also partnered with the gym to give customers that work out at Crunch a special discount. He said it’s a way to promote healthy living.

