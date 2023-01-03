WLOX Careers
Fog tonight. Stormy Tuesday.

Fog tonight. Severe storms possible on Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect along the coast tonight, so be careful if you have to drive! A few showers are possible, too. We’re going to stay warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday, and there is a risk for some strong to severe storms. There’s the potential for some storms to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and hail. The first round of storms is expected mainly between 10 AM - 4 PM, and these will develop ahead of a cold front. Another round of storms is possible late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes through Mississippi. Most of the rain will exit by the sunrise on Wednesday.

It’s still going to be warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, but the humidity will be much lower. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s, and temperatures may only reach the upper 50s by Friday morning. The end of the week will be dry and sunny.

