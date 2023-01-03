Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned.

It happened in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May Pittman dedicated her life to improving the lives and circumstances of others, using her voice for change. Retired Jackson Advocate Publisher Alice Thomas Tisdale called her a friend for nearly 40 years.

“She was the fighter,” said Tisdale. “She was the one that was the backbone of not just the Lanier Alumni Association, but she was the backbone of the NAACP, having served as a former branch president.”

Pittman worked with Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, education and equal opportunity. The Jayess native attended Lanier High School, graduated from Jackson State University and later taught at Lanier.

In the following years, she became the Jackson NAACP Branch president. In her home was history containing decades of NAACP documents, pamphlets, and memorabilia, including modern redistricting.

“She never stopped caring. She never stopped being active,” said Tisdale. “You could probably go back to all the city council meetings when she was very healthy. She was in the audience every Tuesday”.

In 2017 Poindexter Park was renamed in her honor, a tribute to her contributions to the city. Pittman is remembered as passionate and driven.

“It’s ok to be the only one that voices the opinion,” added Tisdale. “It’s ok to be the only one in the room that stands up. It’s ok to be courageous.”

Pittman is survived by her son Albert and one grandson.

“Saddened to hear the news regarding the passing of Mrs. Ineva May-Pittman due to a house fire last night. She was the epitome of a leader in civil and human rights throughout our community, state and country. May God be with her family and the many lives she touched.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also released a statement following the death of the lifelong activist.

“The City of Jackson is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Mrs. Ineva May-Pittman. Mrs. May-Pittman was a lifelong advocate for human rights and an active member of numerous civic, religious, civil rights and professional organizations. I consider her a mentor and a true friend. In 2019, she was honored by the City for her continued work to improve the lives of others and her influence on the lives of countless youth as a former public school teacher. Over the years, she also kept a close eye on City business and politics to ensure leaders remain grounded, fair and committed to the needs of our residents. In honor of her lifelong service, Mrs. May-Pittman is part of a mural that sits outside my office. I pass it every day. I’d like to offer my sincere condolences from myself and the City to her family and friends. Mrs. May-Pittman truly made the world a better place from where she stood. We are in her debt.”

