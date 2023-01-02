TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75).

Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic, which is expected to be cleared up by 4:15 p.m.

To get the latest traffic updates, visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/.

