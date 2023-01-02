WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75

I-10 at MS Welcome Center camera, 3:01 p.m.
I-10 at MS Welcome Center camera, 3:01 p.m.(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75).

Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic, which is expected to be cleared up by 4:15 p.m.

To get the latest traffic updates, visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/.

