Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over 2 years ago.

Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was initially pulled over for driving under the influence, but it was later discovered he was also wanted by Jackson County Sherriff’s Office for a fatal hit-and-run on Seaman Road in Latimer during September of 2020. He bonded out afterwards, but failed to appear in court.

He is currently charged with the following:

Driving Under the Influence - 2nd offense

Suspended Driver’s License

2 counts of DUI - Causing Death

Leaving the Scene with Injuries or Death - Felony

Rodriguez is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. His bond has not been set.

