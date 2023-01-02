Monday’s Forecast

It’s a new year! But, it’s the same ol’ dense fog for your morning drive. Temperatures today will start off well above normal in the mild 60s. And we’re heading for the warm 70s for highs today with some areas as warm as the mid to upper 70s. Skies today should be mostly cloudy to overcast and there will be a chance for hit-or-miss rain showers but only light rain amounts. Tomorrow brings widespread downpours and there will be a risk of damaging thunderstorms which may be capable of straight-line wind gusts of greater than 60 miles per hour, hail the size of a quarter or larger, and tornadoes. Gradually drying out Wednesday. And then cooling down by late-week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.