WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Monday’s Forecast

Mild, muggy, & super foggy this morning. Turning stormy tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a new year! But, it’s the same ol’ dense fog for your morning drive. Temperatures today will start off well above normal in the mild 60s. And we’re heading for the warm 70s for highs today with some areas as warm as the mid to upper 70s. Skies today should be mostly cloudy to overcast and there will be a chance for hit-or-miss rain showers but only light rain amounts. Tomorrow brings widespread downpours and there will be a risk of damaging thunderstorms which may be capable of straight-line wind gusts of greater than 60 miles per hour, hail the size of a quarter or larger, and tornadoes. Gradually drying out Wednesday. And then cooling down by late-week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to...
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
Belize media reports said 23-year-old LSU nursing student J'Bria Bowens of New Orleans was...
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Latest News

Mild, muggy, & super foggy this morning. Turning stormy tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Fog again tonight, storms possible Tuesday
Dense Fog Advisory
Carrie's 5:30 PM First Alert Forecast
Fog may linger in spots today. Rain likely by midweek.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast