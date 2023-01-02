Healthy eating establishments offering tips for New Year’s lifestyle goals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast residents with health-focused New Year’s Resolutions are in luck!

Local business owners are on your side as you make the transition into a healthier lifestyle. Their main piece of advice: don’t set your goals too high.

When it comes to eating, the New Year should be more about making healthy lifestyle choices than setting impossible diet goals. Bottom line: it’s easy to get off track.

“One of the most difficult things about changing your lifestyle and eating habits is you have to make it in such a way where it doesn’t become a big ordeal or boring,” Joff Clark said.

Clark runs Eat Right Meal Prep. He says as more people make their New Years resolutions, he sees new customers and has plenty to offer as they work on their goals.

“We have 30 different meals every single week and we have no sugar added, no preservatives and every single one of our ingredients is all natural.”

On Howard Avenue in Biloxi, Makin’ Groceries, a plant-based, farm-to-table eatery, is offering customers a fresh way to jumpstart healthy new habits.

“For the new year, we are doing a one to three day juice cleanse,” said. “Basically what that entails is you can just do the juice option for one or three days or you can add on some raw meals or cooked meals to help you stay on track.”

Valerie Pitalo, owner of Health Nuts, has 15 years of experience in the health food industry. She gave us some of her own tips for people hoping to make these healthy habits stick.

“I try to live by the 80/20 rule,” Pitalo said. “80 percent of the time you do everything healthy and 20 percent you get to have a little fun. I think the mistake people make is they go all in on something and say I’m cutting absolutely everything out, and you doom yourself to failure”

You can order healthy meals and get them delivered to your home, by visiting https://www.eatrightmealprep.com/. There you can choose options suitable for you and your family.

