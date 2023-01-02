Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”

Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport.

“We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX.

One legacy he leaves behind is a historical marker located at the intersection of Highway 49 and 13th Street.

Casey wrote and published a book called, ‘The Magnolia Route: 1923 to 1927.’

He used much of the profit to fund the marker and to memorialize the historical 40-hour, 1,000-mile, non-stop drive from Gulfport to Chicago.

It was a trip designed to bring tourism and commerce to Mississippi and one that Casey recreated with his son in his popular Jaguar.

“I remember being in front of the post office over there, and one of the Gulfport police officers brought the pistol and they fired the shot to start the race,” Shaw said. “It wasn’t really a race but to start the tour.”

Shaw said Casey will also be remembered for the show-and-tell items he brought to the society’s monthly meetings.

“He would always bring something very interesting: a news article or a picture or something about Gulfport from the past,” she said.

Casey’s book about the Magnolia Route is on display at the Gulfport Museum of History on 27th Avenue.

“Joe was very proud that we were able to get the museum,” Shaw said. “The museum, as well as the marker, are great tributes to him and people like him.”

Casey’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.