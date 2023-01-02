WLOX Careers
Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Bulldogs to ReliaQuest Bowl victory

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WLBT) - A fourth-quarter comeback led the Mississippi State University Bulldogs to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory, and the first under head coach Zach Arnett.

At the start of the fourth, the Bulldogs tied it up with a short touchdown pass from Will Rogers to sophomore Justin Robinson.

With 7 seconds left, Massimo Biscardi kicked a 27-yard field goal to take the lead 13-10, according to the MSU Football’s Twitter page.

Mississippi State then tacked on another 6 points on a failed lateral, when senior cornerback Marcus Banks recovered a fumble and ran it back for a score.

Robinson was named ReliaQuest Bowl MVP.

The win caps an 9-4 season, where the Bulldogs notched victories against Auburn and in-state rival Ole Miss, but also lost their coach, Mike Leach, who died on December 14 following complications from a heart condition, NBC News reported.

