Long Beach church members share their prayers for 2023

People gathered at St. Thomas Catholic Church to attend the first mass of 2023.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the first day of 2023, and many people are grateful for a new year filled with new beginnings.

We stopped by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach where several people spent the first day of 2023 attending Mass.

Church member Rodney Sandoz shared with WLOX what he prays for during this new year.

“With every New Year...we look forward to a year of prosperity. I pray for peace on earth, of course, and health for me and my family and a joyous and prosperous new year,” Sandoz said.

According to the Rev. Cuddy, the church sees an influx in people attending this time of year. With all the previous damage caused by hurricanes, Cuddy said he hopes repairs are finished this year.

“Some of the wishes for the church is that our repairs be finished by the end of the year, that we are back to normal since Hurricane Ida,” Cuddy said.

St. Thomas has been around for several decades; Sandoz hopes members will continue to be as close this year.

“We’ve always had a very strong parish. We have a tight community. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs with Camille and Katrina, but we always bounce back. It’s the community that brings us together and makes us whole,” Sandoz said.

