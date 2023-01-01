WLOX Careers
Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement in preparation for New Year’s weekend

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues throughout the country.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues throughout the country.

If you are driving on the interstate or highways, you may notice more law enforcement officials patrolling the roads. Authorities across the Coast are stepping up their enforcement during New Year’s weekend.

Mississippi Highway patrol kicked off its New Year’s driving campaign, which means more troopers will be on the lookout for drunk and speeding drivers.

Public Information Officer Cal Robertson said people need to take precautions -- not only with drunk drivers, but the weather as well.

“It was pretty foggy this morning. We had less than a quarter of a mile visibility. We are out here patrolling the roads in the fog, and I clocked one at 91 miles an hour in the fog this morning, extremely dangerous. Without headlights on. Stuff like that causes crashes, causes injuries and can cause fatalities,” Robertson said.

The campaign started Friday, and Robertson said it has been a busy weekend.

“Yesterday the Highway Patrol kicked off our driving campaign. We were about 12 wrecks in two hours,” Robertson said.

Remember not to get behind the wheel if you are impaired. Instead, order an Uber or Lyft, call a taxi, or ask someone sober for a ride.

