Foggy start to the new year

Happy New Year! We remain under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM, so take your time driving this morning. While many inland areas will see sunshine today, some more fog may linger along the coast into the afternoon. Those of us that see more sunshine will be in the low 70s today. Those of us that see more fog may only reach the low to mid 60s.

More fog will likely develop tonight, and temperatures will stay in the upper 50 to low 60s through Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be breezy and warm with winds from the south and southeast. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

Widespread showers and storms are expected on Tuesday thanks to a cold front getting closer to us. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. This front will bring a few more showers and storms into Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday, but much cooler air will move in by Thursday. Highs will struggle to get past 60. We’ll only reach the mid 50s by Friday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.