Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks.

“Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”

The hunt is just about as fun as the show, just like it was when he was young.

“It was fun,” Easterling said. “I always remember doing it with my family, my parents. And, I’m hoping they have the same memories.”

The same goes for Joshua Harter of Latimer. But it’s not just for his pleasure.

“Just for the kids,” he said. “They like seeing the fireworks. I go big every year.”

It all reminds him of his childhood - and what he used to get away with.

“Bottle rocket wars,” Harter said with a big laugh. “We all used to do it.”

On New Year’s Eve, Coast Fireworks in Ocean Springs was the place to find everything that pops. Families crowd in to find the best bang for the buck.

Young Alexander Stewart is old school. He likes bottle rockets because it gets down to the basics.

“I like how fireworks explode,” he said with a smile.

And that’s how the last minute sales have been going. But mother nature created a sluggish start.

“Well, it’s been a little bit slower this year because we were having to deal with that real cold weather and then we had the rain come in,” said Leonard Cooper, president of Coast Fireworks in Ocean Springs. “But now that the rain has gotten out, late yesterday it started picking up and it’s been busy since we opened this morning at 9.”

But a good ending can create a good beginning.

“Finally, we’re going to get some good weather looks like may until Tuesday and we can bring the new year in and go out with a bang for the old one.”

