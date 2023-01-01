WLOX Careers
Champagne sales rise as New Year's celebrations begin across the coast

This New Year’s Eve is seeing sales for adult beverages pick up.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This New Year’s Eve is seeing sales for adult beverages pick up.

Saturday afternoon, Shawn’s Petti Bois Wine & Liquor saw a constant flow of customers ringing the cash register to get ready to ring in the new year.

Owner Shawn Guider says sales are going well, primarily because this year’s New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday. She says the big seller, as one might expect, is champagne, followed closely by Fireball Cinnamon Whisky; she also claims the seasonal surge in sales will be around for a while.

“I do know about 40% of my annual business in the three months between Thanksgiving and New Year’s,” said Guider. “But then again, February is Mardi Gras, so it’s early this year. We’ve already started our Mardi Gras preparations.”

Guider says that her customer base has been really conscious about celebrating safely.

