Foggy and warm to wrap up the year

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Watch out for dense fog this morning! We’ll see some fog linger through midday, but some cloud cover will clear by the afternoon. The final day of 2022 will be warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers are possible this morning, but rain chances will be slim to none tonight.

If you’re going to be out and about for New Year’s Eve tonight, rain won’t be an issue. However, more patchy dense fog is possible late tonight through Sunday morning. We’ll cool down into the low to mid 50s by Sunday morning. If fog lingers along the coast on Sunday, some areas may not make it out of the 60s. Inland towns will reach the 70s.

It will remain warm and a little muggy on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and some hit or miss showers and storms are possible. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday morning thanks to a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

