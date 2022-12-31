WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates

The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana.

His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support for David’s expecting wife of three years, Lacy Scarborough. David missing is just the latest tragedy she is dealing with. Her and David’s two year old son Sawyer drowned earlier this year, but together the couple were looking forward to April of next year when another son is expected to be born.

“We had just lost our greatest blessing and here we are getting ready to welcome another child into the world, but we were ready,” said Lacy Scarborough.

For the last eight years, David has worked on oil rigs offshore. Lacy is used to being away from him two weeks at a time. On Thursday, he was scheduled to come home and celebrate a late Christmas. The gifts are still unwrapped under the tree. Lacy was expecting to hear from David when he got back on shore.

“I never got the phone call,” Scarborough said.

Instead, she got devastating news. David and three others on board the helicopter didn’t make it back to shore.

“Around 10:26 a.m. I got the call from his company saying there had been a helicopter accident,” said Scarborough. “We just buried our child in March, I’m due with another child, this can’t be happening.”

Lacy has the support from a large family, and even facing another loss, she’s finding comfort.

“I honestly feel like yesterday when the helicopter crashed I feel like our little boy was waiting for David with arms wide open.”

The Coast Guard called off the rescue mission on Thursday, but the recovery mission will continue.

“They pretty much know these guys are still in this helicopter underwater. My hope is that we are able to recover their bodies at this point, just bring these men home to their families to give everyone the closure they need to continue the grieving process because right now it’s still kind of uncertain.”

On Friday, the Coast Guard put the recovery mission on hold due to the stormy weather.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another...
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Arthur Lamar Durr, 32 (left) and Rashid Mequel Herring, 26 (right)
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more...
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

Latest News

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283.
Home of Grace clients share New Years resolutions
The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates
Men receiving help from the Home of Grace enjoy a New Year's luncheon where they shared...
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
Robert Smith, 60
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man