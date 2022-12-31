WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

2022 Year in Review: Mississippi politics

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi political headlines ran the gamut of topics in 2022.

Lawmakers made quick work of handling legislation to get a medical marijuana program up and running.

“It’s not a perfect bill but we’ve tried to be conservative,” said the author of SB 2095, Sen. Kevin Blackwell in January. “We tried to take initiative 65, the intent of 65, and keep that within this framework.”

They passed the final version with the Governor signing it into law on February 2. It was the first step towards relief for families who’ve been waiting for alternative medicine.

“We are very eager to try to get something in place that is going to offer some relief to him,” noted Christine Loftin about her son.

Another point of agreement was that teachers deserved a raise. Each chamber had its own ideas on how much. Ultimately, they’re getting an average pay raise of $5,140 for teachers and $2,000 for assistant teachers.

Income taxes were the source of GOP in-fighting with some lobbying for full elimination of the tax while others supported only a cut. In the end, they agreed to a cut.

“For a person making 40,000 bucks a year, that’s a tax savings of about $425 a year,” noted Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White. “For a married couple filing jointly making up to 80, it’s a tax cut of over $800 a year.”

The Senate passed a bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth. The Speaker said he didn’t want anything that would appear to be a broader expansion of Medicaid.

“These are live children that are here that have been born here,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann at the end of the session regarding his disappointment in the legislation dying. “We need to refocus ourselves. We’re better than that.”

American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA dollars were also divvied up.

“We’re strengthening our roads, we’re bolstering our bridges, and we’re increasing access to clean drinking water,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These new pieces of legislation have the potential to massively impact folks’ quality of life.”

And halfway through the year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe versus Wade, putting the state’s only remaining abortion clinic on a short timetable.

The clinic sued the state, arguing that the STATE constitution includes the right to privacy - not specifically abortion - but says it’s covered under “the right to autonomous bodily integrity.”

Ultimately, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization closed on July 6.

And after some surprise primary runoffs, three of the state’s four Congressmen maintained their seats with Mike Ezell defeating incumbent Steven Palazzo in the 4th district.

An undone item this year that we expect to see another push for in 2023 is the restoration of a ballot initiative process. Voters haven’t had that option since the state supreme court overturned the process in 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another...
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Arthur Lamar Durr, 32 (left) and Rashid Mequel Herring, 26 (right)
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more...
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

Latest News

David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283.
Home of Grace clients share New Years resolutions
The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates
Men receiving help from the Home of Grace enjoy a New Year's luncheon where they shared...
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions