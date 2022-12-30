Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley community.

Now, Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called EC Angel Rocks, turning sorrow into the celebration of life -- one painted rock at a time.

“This community has suffered so much loss recently,” Meek said. “I wanted to see if I could find a way to start to heal some of that hurt. I actually am personally connected to a couple of those that have passed. Brantley Hinton, a little boy that drowned, and Sawyer Magee, who passed away back in April.”

She started this back on Dec. 11. In just three weeks, the social media movement got going on Facebook. Those two painted rocks have turned into hundreds of rocks.

“It snowballed. It snowballed within three weeks time, it’s reached over 1,200 people. The group has kind of become a platform for remembering, for honoring, for conversation about their loved ones,” Meek added.

People either keep the rocks or they put them somewhere else, sort of a hide-and-seek type of thing.

“I paint them. I take them out and hide them. In the picture there’s a clue to where they are because I want them to be found. When a person finds it, they’re thinking about that person,” she said.

To see more rocks, you can visit the EC Angel Rocks Facebook page.

