TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new sewer tap. Due to this work, the northbound turning lane from Cowan Road onto Pass Road will be closed.

The road is expected to reopen 5 a.m. Saturday.

