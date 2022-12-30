WLOX Careers
Stone County woman works her way from desk clerk to major, graduates National FBI Academy

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - To close out the year, a Stone County woman is breaking down barriers for women in law enforcement.

This month, Amanda Schonewitz became the first Stone County woman to graduate from the National FBI Academy.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity,” she said. “To the women in Stone County: if I can do it, you can do it.”

According to sheriffs.org, less than 2% of America’s sheriffs are women. Schonewitz wants that statistic to change.

“The guys, yes, you have to fight your way to prove yourself with them, but once you prove yourself, that’s like the best family that you could ever have,” said Schonewitz. “They all stand beside you; you’ll have a whole bunch of brothers and they’ll always be there with you.”

She was just 18 years old when she began working at the sheriff’s department as a desk clerk.

“When I first started as a desk clerk, I was very quiet. I didn’t talk a whole lot, and working here with the department and meeting all the people I’ve met over the years has made me realize to be very humble. I’ve honestly learned that respect goes a long ways, and, you know, if you respect them, they’ll respect you.”

In her new appointed role as the Major of Investigations and Patrol for the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Schonewitz hopes to make a difference.

“I think what makes it so fulfilling is that I come to work and I know that I’m going to do something good for the community. I never thought I would be where I am now. My boss saw something different in me and he told me that he could just see the way I cared, and I like to lead others and bring people along the way with me.”

Schonewitz completed the program with 23 other women from around the country.

