Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a Jackson man.

Robert Earl Smith, 60, of Jackson, is described as 6′0″ tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 8 around 5 p.m. MBI says Smith was in the McDowell Road and Raymond Road area walking west before going missing.

Family members say Robert Earl Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Smith, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.