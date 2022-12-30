WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Robert Smith, 60
Robert Smith, 60(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a Jackson man.

Robert Earl Smith, 60, of Jackson, is described as 6′0″ tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 8 around 5 p.m. MBI says Smith was in the McDowell Road and Raymond Road area walking west before going missing.

Family members say Robert Earl Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Smith, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another...
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Arthur Lamar Durr, 32 (left) and Rashid Mequel Herring, 26 (right)
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more...
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

Latest News

Men receiving help from the Home of Grace enjoy a New Year's luncheon where they shared...
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley...
Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is putting more troopers out on the roads to help keep families...
Holiday travel safety
FCSO said, on Thursday, they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux,” along with students and...
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says