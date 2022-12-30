Representative Jeffrey Hulum III shares thoughts for the future of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year.

Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi.

“We need to find ways in funding to make sure we alleviate some of the suffrage that’s plaguing some of the people throughout our district,” said Hulum.

Hulum is in House District 119. And he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

We asked him about the 2023 legislative session and projects that are on his agenda to tackle.

“We still need to focus on healthcare. Healthcare is still a big ticket item in the state and in our district. We got to focus on that. Our hospitals, the ones in rural Mississippi that’s closing. Also improving some of the ones we have here locally. They need the funding to not only provide quality care but to make themselves self sufficient and sustainable. We got to focus on things like improving the child protective services, employment services,” said Hulum.

He also hinted to the water crisis in the state capital and infrastructure woes back on the gulf coast.

“How can we bring funding to economic development in the district, in the city? Also, we want to advert the issue that they’re having in Jackson right now with the waste water treatment, we have that in the city of Gulfport. We want to make sure we can get the funding to get ahead of this thing before it catches us,” said Hulum.

When it comes to the quality of life for Mississippians, you are now at a state-level. What does it mean to you to get back into the community, get engaged, and make sure you’re bridging the gap for all families across the board?

“One of the most important things is to make sure the same quality of care that I provide for house district 119, I make sure everybody in the State of Mississippi have that same quality of care. I was elected at the state level to control and fight for policy and laws,” said Hulum.

Hulum was sworn into office as a state representative in August.

