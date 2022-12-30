WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says

FCSO said, on Thursday, they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux,” along with students and...
FCSO said, on Thursday, they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux,” along with students and faculty from USM’s Anthropology Department, to continue with an additional search of the area where the first remains were found.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.

DNA K9, a company that handles K-9s in the forensic science field, helped with FCSO’s efforts in locating the remains that were found this past October. USM’s Anthropology Department also assisted in those efforts, along with the county coroner and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab.

FCSO said they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux” and USM’s Anthropology Department again on Dec. 29 with an additional search of the area where the first remains were found.

The team ended up finding more remains during the search, and the remains have since been provided to the Forrest County Coroner to help him and the State Crime Lab in their forensic exam, according to the sheriff’s office.

At this time, no information has been released to confirm whether the new remains found are linked to the ones found in October or if they belong to another person.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another...
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Arthur Lamar Durr, 32 (left) and Rashid Mequel Herring, 26 (right)
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more...
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

Latest News

Michael Anthony Rester, 40
Carriere man arrested for drugging child, failing to register as sex offender
Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called...
Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community
The work will connect two existing, six lane sections of I-10, removing a bottleneck in the...
$60M MEGA grant to pay for widening I-10 between Diamondhead, Long Beach exits
In the past couple of months there have been power grid attacks in North Carolina, Oregon, and...
Dane Maxwell discusses protecting Mississippi's power grid