$60M MEGA grant to pay for widening I-10 between Diamondhead, Long Beach exits

The work will connect two existing, six lane sections of I-10, removing a bottleneck in the...
The work will connect two existing, six lane sections of I-10, removing a bottleneck in the same area where a new Buc-ee’s Travel Center is set to be built.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A four lane section of I-10 from the Long Beach exit at County Farm Road to the Diamondhead exit will finally be widened to six lanes, thanks to a $60 million MEGA Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The work will connect two existing, six lane sections of I-10, removing a bottleneck in western Harrison County. This section of I-10 is also the same area where a new Buc-ee’s Travel Center is set to be built.

The grant will also support intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements from approximately 1.5 miles west of the SR 603/43 interchange to approximately 2 miles east of US 49. The project is expected to relieve traffic for drivers in a heavily used commercial and freight corridor, while creating new jobs for Mississippians.

“This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and businesses all along the Gulf Coast that rely on I-10 every day. Widening I-10 from four to six lanes will help to remove a major bottleneck and reduce delays, while additional improvements along the route will help keep all drivers safer,” U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said. “Projects like these are the primary reason I have made supporting infrastructure one of my top priorities in Congress.”

“Infrastructure projects improving our roads, bridges, and overall transportation systems are always a good investment of taxpayer dollars,” said outgoing 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo. “This project will create jobs and economic growth, as well as improve driving experiences for residents and visitors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The grant, which will be administered by U.S. Department of Transportation, is part of the National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program, also known as the “MEGA” grant program. The program supports large, complex projects that are difficult to fund by other means and likely to generate national or regional economic, mobility, or safety benefits.

