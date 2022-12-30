WLOX Careers
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of...
Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade on February 18, 2023.(Krewe of Neptune)
By Gulf Coast Weekend Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm.

Azar has a long list of professional accolades, but he made history this summer when his song “One Mississippi” officially became the new state song. Azar’s tribute to the Magnolia State was celebrated for its unifying lyrics and positive representation of all that Mississippi has to offer.

As for the night parade Azar will be leading, here’s a closer look at the parade route: The parade will turn north on Lamuese Street passing Biloxi City Hall before turning left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Upon reaching Howard Avenue, the parade will turn right and then make an immediate right on to Caillavet Street, finally disbanding at the corner of Bayview Avenue & Caillavet Street.

For more information on the Neptune Parade, visit kreweofneptune.org or follow the Krewe of Neptune on Facebook.

