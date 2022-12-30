Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year.

Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of Grace. He has been battling addiction for 12 years.

“I’ve been battling addiction for a little over 12 years now. In and out of treatments, in and out of jail. It has been a rough road,” Hinton said.

Although the road to sobriety has not been easy, Hinton says his family and son keep him going.

“I’m just excited to be a changed man today and get to go home and be the father that I’m supposed to be. I can’t wait to see my son,” Hinton said.

The center helps around 500 people yearly. Many of them come from different states.

“The guys are going through very similar things together out here and they get to be very close. They help each other during this time and for them it’s a sad yet happy time,” Executive Director Josh Barton said.

The faith-based center operates at two locations on the coast. The men’s location is in Vancleave and women’s in Gautier.

Hinton tells WLOX he will be graduating from the program in two weeks.

“Sometimes we can feel like we don’t deserve it. That’s one special thing about a faith base special program. When you come to know the lord, you realize you do deserve it and he doesn’t worry about your past. You got to forget those things and move on to the future,” Hinton said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, call the Home of Grace at 228-826-5283. You can visit their website at homeofgrace.org for more information.

