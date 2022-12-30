WLOX Careers
Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi

The weather changed and now it's bearable to golfers at Bayou Vista.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport.

Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s.

“It was a little chilly for sure. it was definitley gloves and thick jacket weather and a golf ball on the ice as the pond froze over,” said Adam Barnett.

Some braved the elements for at least as long as they could.

“We tried to brave it. My wife told me I could go, just don’t come home sick. I think she called me an idiot,” said Lorn Parker. “We made it about 10 holes, then it became unbearable.”

As they say, if you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes -- or five days -- and it will change. Now, it’s in the 60′s and more than bearable to tee it up.

“This is shorts weather. It’s a good day to get out and hit some golf balls and not have to worry about freezing your tail off,” Barnett added.

Spencer Hammond and his group were also happy to tee it up in much warmer conditions.

“We’ve had these past few weeks of freezing weather which is quite unusual for Biloxi. We only get a couple of those a year. it was nice for hunting, but it’s good to be back to enjoy our typical weather and be out here playing golf,” he said.

