Friday’s Forecast

Heavy downpours may cause flooding today. Plus, we can't completely rule out a few strong straight-line wind gusts or a brief/weak spin-up twister.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST
Hit-or-miss showers will be possible this morning. Then a line of heavy downpours & strong t-storms arrives between 9AM and noon. There’s a medium risk of seeing flood alerts issued for our area. There’s a very low risk of seeing severe t-storm or tornado alerts for our area. Plan on the rainiest and stormiest weather between 10AM and 4PM. After that, the showers will gradually taper off later this evening and tonight. A few more hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out tonight and tomorrow morning. But, there should be hardly any rain by tomorrow afternoon. We look to stay mainly rain-free for tomorrow night’s fireworks and festivities. However, we can’t rule out some patches of fog on Saturday night as we ring in the new year.

