Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023.

While that may be a surprise to many, it’s not to him and his family.

Peterson said that decision was baked into the plans from the beginning.

“When I first took this position, my family and I talked about it at length, and one of the things we decided was that we felt two terms was enough,” he said.

And, as it turned out, it was.

“It puts me in a time of my life when I’m still young enough to get another job and still seek a second retirement,” he said. “And I thought I could get everything done in two terms, which I have. ... In our election speech, the promises that we made, we completed everything that we said we were going to do, to include the training academy and that will be done this year.”

Among his biggest accomplishments he says include pay raises and accreditation.

“The jail is now accredited, and the enforcement side is accredited, which brings us into a higher standard of law enforcement that’s ever been seen in Harrison County.”

But Peterson makes clear that since he became sheriff in 2016, it hasn’t been an individual accomplishment.

“If I hadn’t had the right people in the place that I have them, I would have never gotten the things I got accomplished.”

He said he’s also had a good relationship with the community and the board of supervisors, which has helped as well.

His advice to the next sheriff is the same he received when he began.

“When you lose your humility in this job, you’ve lost the job. Respect is earned, it’s not demanded,” Peterson said. “And, until you’ve earned the respect of your peers and the people that work for you, you’re not going to get anything accomplished.”

Peterson, who has served with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years, said he hasn’t given any serious thought about a second career, but he added it will be something that makes him happy.

