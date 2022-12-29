WLOX Careers
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures

Arthur Lamar Durr, 32 (left) and Rashid Mequel Herring, 26 (right)
Arthur Lamar Durr, 32 (left) and Rashid Mequel Herring, 26 (right)(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A search warrant carried out by Gulfport PD on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of Rashid Mequel Herring, 26, and Arthur Lamar Durr, 32.

According to Sgt. Jason DuCré, the warrant was carried out on a house in the 3600 block of 19th Street.

During the search, detectives seized the following items:

  • several individual bags of cocaine
  • large amount of marijuana
  • pills
  • multiple “AR-15 style” rifles with high-capacity magazines
  • hunting rifle
  • handgun

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Herring is a convicted felon and was currently on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He is charged with Possession of a Weapon After Felony Conviction, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Pharmaceuticals. Herring has since been taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond is currently set at $850,000.

Durr is charged with Possession to Distribute Marijuana, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Pharmaceuticals.. His bond is set at $800,000.

Gulfport PD sends thanks to the community for their assistance.

