WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner, David Macon, sits at the counter with customers during last week of business.
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe

Latest News

At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers pull car off 65-year-old bicyclist
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past