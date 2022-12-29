WLOX Careers
Meds to reverse an overdose now available free to all Mississippians

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve all heard amazing stories of first responders bringing someone back from the brink of death by reversing a drug overdose with a single dose of Narcan. Now, the Mississippi State Department of Health wants to get this life-saving medication into the hands of anyone who wants it.

What is Naloxone?

Narcan or Kloxxado are brand names for Naloxone. It’s the only antidote to opioid poisoning or an overdose from opioids including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.

Naloxone works by blocking the effects of opioids. It can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breath has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose. It has no effect on someone not using opioid drugs.

Who should request a naloxone kit?

Drug overdoses are now the #1 cause of death among U.S. adults ages 18-45. If you or someone you know is at an increased risk for opioid overdose, you should carry naloxone and keep it at home.

How do it get a kit?

Visit the website MakeMississippiODFree.org, and you’ll have three options for getting the medication free, and without a prescription:

All information will be kept confidential. Any information you provide is only used to identify areas of need and help the health department improve services offered by the program.

