Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual celebration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition hosting its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday.

Kwanzaa is the Swahili word for “First Fruits.” The tradition is observed over seven days, starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1.

Visitors focused on Ujima, meaning “collective work and responsibility.”

During the ceremony, people honored the foundation of Kwanzaa, the seven core principles, and African American culture.

State and local leaders delivered messages of unity to help uplift the community.

“Now, you get to come and press elbows and really talk and figure out ways we can use our talents and pull together and our thoughts on how we can best help our community move forward,” said Judy Lombard Barkum, cofounder of the Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition.

“It influenced me to do positive changes and make positive change and I look at it now and it’s very important to get the youth to these types of events so they learn what the principles of Kwanzaa are and how they affect us on a daily basis,” said Jason Whitfield.

Members also presented the Harry C. Tartt Award during the Kwanzaa Celebration.

