Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year.

Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location.

The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.

Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that he expects the new space to bring more customers in to the mall.

A boutique in the mall looks to strengthen its local roots.

Bridesmaids & More, formally Bridesmaids, has rebranded, expanded and relocated to a more spacious storefront.

“We have a full room where we’re able to bring the brides in with their groom and have a nice little setting where they’re able to select their dress and select their bridesmaids’ dresses,” said owner Bernadette Galette. “And we offer consignments for ladies to be able to bring in their dresses and resell them as well.”

A new jewelry shop has also opened for business in Edgewater Mall.

The Biloxi location is Ariana & Company’s first in the state. Owner Aly Khalani thinks the store could be a success..

“We opened up a week before Black Friday, so we’re still brand new,” Khalani said. “So far, it’s been really great. The people love our jewelry, our pricing, and the stuff we have in our store, you don’t see traditionally in every other jewelry store. We do custom jewelry, we do custom watches. People bring in their plain watches all the time and we put diamonds on it and any other kind of custom jewelry.”

Khalani said he’s been in the industry for nearly 20 years, and is excited to take what he’s learned from the Atlanta market, and provide to the Gulf Coast community.

