WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave

The jackpot for the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery is quickly climbing with each jackpot...
The jackpot for the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery is quickly climbing with each jackpot approaching $300 million on the next drawings, which are this weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky winner in Vancleave bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket was purchased at 1st Place Inc. on Highway 57.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. They also say if the player would have purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, the prize would have doubled to $2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now $640 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $139,000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula hoping for water sample results Wednesday afternoon; still under boil water notice
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wed., Dec. 28, according...
Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says
The holiday season is upon us! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast this...
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Moving into milder weather for midweek. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast