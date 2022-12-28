Wednesday’s Forecast

Temperatures begin in the cold 30s & chilly 40s today. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with only a slight chance for isolated light rain showers today. This afternoon’s high temperatures should climb all the way into the mild 60s which would be around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. There will be a moderate breeze from the east-southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour today. Looking ahead to Friday, it still looks likely that we’ll see a round or two of heavy rain showers with a chance for thunderstorms moving in from the west. A few more showers will be possible at times Friday night into Saturday. However, just in time for fireworks and festivities, the rain chances may come to an end just in time for Saturday night.

