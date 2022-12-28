WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of some JSU football players has been hindered following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the next head coach of the University of Colorado.

However, three key contributors for Jackson State announced their return to the Tigers following an exodus of departures, along with new, incoming recruits.

On Christmas Eve, starting running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson, who rushed for 1,152 yards and 9 touchdowns, announced on Instagram that he would return to Jackson State for the 2023 season.

The good news didn’t stop there as JSU linebacker and starter Nyles Gaddy stated on Christmas Day that he would withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Jackson State for the 2023 season as well to play for head coach T.C. Taylor. Also, Southern University defensive back Joshua Short transferred to JSU the same day.

Three more recruits announced their commitment to continue their football careers collegiately for the Tigers during the holidays, including in-state wide receiver and 2021 MHSAA 6A State Champion Isaiah Spencer, quarterback transfer P.J. Hatter, and defensive back Esaias Guthrie committing as well.

Tuesday, starting tight end D.J. Stevens, who emerged late in the season as a go-to target for Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Quay Davis, and defensive back Jalin Hughes committed to returning to play in the capital city.

The transfer portal will close on January 5, 2023, with Coach Taylor and his staff expected to continue to make a splash before the deadline.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner, David Macon, sits at the counter with customers during last week of business.
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe

Latest News

Gore Jr.’s record night highlights Southern Miss’ first bowl victory since 2016
Gore Jr.’s record night highlights Southern Miss’ first bowl victory since 2016
Jackson State comes up just short of finishing off an undefeated season, falling in overtime...
Jackson State falls in overtime in Deion Sanders’ final game
Paul Gainer
Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl
Paul Gainer
Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl