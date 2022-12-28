Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula has lifted its boil water notice as of 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, and all city water is safe for use.

The city sent water samples to the lab Tuesday after waiting for tanks to refill. They said broken pipes at residences across the city following the weekend’s frozen temperatures had caused water levels to be slow to rise.

The citywide boil water notice was instated Saturday at 2:44 p.m. due to a main break. At 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews had found the main source of the leak at Ingalls’ East Bank Shipyard.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.