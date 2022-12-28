WLOX Careers
Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use

Pascagoula sent water samples off to the lab Tuesday afternoon, and they're hoping for results Wednesday afternoon. For now, keep reminding family and friends t
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula has lifted its boil water notice as of 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, and all city water is safe for use.

The city sent water samples to the lab Tuesday after waiting for tanks to refill. They said broken pipes at residences across the city following the weekend’s frozen temperatures had caused water levels to be slow to rise.

The citywide boil water notice was instated Saturday at 2:44 p.m. due to a main break. At 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews had found the main source of the leak at Ingalls’ East Bank Shipyard.

