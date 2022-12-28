WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Mississippi in Pontotoc County.

Hazelie G Payne is four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Eden A Payne is two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Willow B. Payne is two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, and Willow B. Payne may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne, investigators say.

Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)
Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)(MBI)

Austin Payne is a 27-year-old white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

MBI says the vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing MS license plate PNB8484. 

The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Rd.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, Willow B. Payne, Austin Payne, Chelsey Payne, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at (662) 296-2292.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner, David Macon, sits at the counter with customers during last week of business.
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe

Latest News

When you leave those empty boxes from holiday gifts out by the side of the road, it becomes an...
Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime
Sheriff Peterson says he will serve out his term until 2024 and will not seek a third term as...
Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson announces retirement, will not seek third term
People will flood the streets of Bay St. Louis New Year's Eve for live music, fireworks and the...
BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave