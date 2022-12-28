WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

MBI: 3 young girls from Belden, Miss. found safe

MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, Mississippi in Pontotoc County has been canceled.

MBI says the three girls were located and found safe Thursday night.

Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, and Willow B. Payne were believed to be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne.

Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)
Chelsea Payne, 25 (L), Austin Payne, 27 (R)(MBI)

The whereabouts of Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25, have not been confirmed.

Austin is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

MBI says the vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing MS license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Poplar Springs Trail Rd.

If you have information contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at (662) 296-2292.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
Owner, David Macon, sits at the counter with customers during last week of business.
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another...
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Coast Guard suspends search for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow.
Coast casinos make final preparations for New Year’s Eve parties
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
President Joe Biden speaking earlier in December.
Biden signs legislation allocating $600M for Jackson water
Schonewitz completed the program with 23 other women from around the country.
Stone County woman works her way from desk clerk to major, graduates National FBI Academy
Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s.
Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi