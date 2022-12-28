Jackson County supervisors to appoint interim sheriff next week

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Supervisors are set to appoint an interim sheriff now that Congressman-elect Mike Ezell is on his way to Washington D.C.

Ezell will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen next week. He officially resigns as Jackson County Sheriff on December 31. That leaves the Chief Deputy running day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department until an interim sheriff is appointed.

County supervisors will fill that temporary spot at their January 3 meeting. The interim sheriff will then serve until voters elect a new sheriff in November.

Qualifying for the sheriff’s race and all 2023 county and statewide races begins January 3. Candidates have until February 1 to decide if they’ll run.

In 2021 lawmakers voted to cut the qualifying time in half from 60 to 30 days.

