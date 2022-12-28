WLOX Careers
Homeless community in need of permanent shelter

The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there have been multiple talks about breaking ground for a permanent homeless shelter in Harrison County, not much progress has been made.

Now, the recent arctic blast has some pointing to this need again.

In an email of thanks, Back Bay Mission Executive Director the Rev. James Pennington praised all who came together to make the cold weather shelters happen, but he added there should be a permanent overnight shelter in Harrison County.

Vanessa Page saud without shelter this past week, she would have died, and there’s a need every day.

“Well, I really froze for a few days, and the shelters, in my own opinion, needs to go both ways,” she said.

Cold Weather Shelter organizer Windy Swetman said it will take a village to make a permanent shelter a reality.

“It’s going to take a consorted effort for us to come together as a community with the government, the business community, and the nonprofits to have a solution,” he said. This is not something that’s going to be solved on one level; it takes multi-level and it takes a buy-in from the community for us to find a permanent solution to the unsheltered population that we have.”

Tyler Swackhamer said without a shelter, he has nowhere to go. He believes the public’s negative viewpoint on the homeless is the reason why establishing a permanent shelter is not a priority.

“I think people should focus on how they view people that’s homeless. Don’t automatically think they’re not worthy,” he said. “There’s a whole situation that falls behind stuff that people don’t even know about.”

For now, folks in need of help are having to rely for the most part on themselves.

