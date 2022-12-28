WLOX Careers
Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson announces retirement, will not seek third term

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday afternoon he will be retiring.

Sheriff Peterson says he will serve out his term until 2024 and will not seek a third term as sheriff.

He has served with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. His retirement gives him 37 years in the system, all at the same office.

“This is home to me. It’s where I started my career and it’s where I will finish,” Sheriff Peterson said in a letter Wednesday. “I’ve had the privilege every day to work with men and women who are courageous, without fear, talented, encouraging, determined and brave; it’s those I will miss the most.”

“I don’t believe any of us take a public service job for the money. I feel that we all have something in us that wants to make a difference in our communities by helping victims and victims’ families and guiding those in need to a pathway of hope.”

Sheriff Peterson says all campaign promises to the citizens who elected him have been filled during his time in the position.

He ends his letter by saying being sheriff was never a job for him, but a life-changing experience, and he thanks those who were a part of his journey.

